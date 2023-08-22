AIFF Introduces Youth Quota For I-League; Increases Squad Strength To 35

The League Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to increase the maximum number of players allowed in a squad in the I-League from 30 to 35 and to introduce a youth players’ quota by virtue of which the clubs will have to sign eight U-22 players in their respective squads.

The League Committee, which met over video conferencing on Tuesday, also decided to maintain the status quo in terms of the number of foreigners a club can sign in the I-League.

The meeting was chaired by Lalnghinglova Hmar, and attended by Committee Members Arif Ali, Caitanno Jose Fernandes, Dr Reginold Varghese, and Anirban Dutta. AIFF Vice President NA Haris, Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran and Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan M were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Prabhakaran said, “We have important agendas to discuss and decide upon regarding the new Third Division League, for which state FAs have nominated their respective teams. We have also received communications and requests from clubs and state FAs, which we need to consider before taking decisions."

After a request came in from the clubs to allow more players in the squad in the I-League, the Committee decided to increase the maximum number of players in the squad from 30 to 35.

The Committee also felt it prudent to introduce a youth players’ quota, by dint of which, the clubs will have to sign eight U-22 players in their respective I-League squads.