Trends :Happy OnamAsia Cup 2023Jawan TrailerNeeraj Chopra
Home » Football » AIFF Names 23-member Indian Squad for SAFF U-16 Championship

AIFF Names 23-member Indian Squad for SAFF U-16 Championship

The U-16 Indian men's team will head to the tournament in Bhutan under the tutelage of the junior side's head coach Ishfaq Ahmed looking to bring glory to the nation.

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 19:56 IST

New Delhi, India

AIFF. (Twitter)
AIFF. (Twitter)

The AIFF on Sunday announced India’s U-16 squad comprising 23 members for the upcoming SAFF Championship to be played next month.

India’s men’s U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has named Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari as goalkeepers for the tournament to be held in Thimpu, Bhutan, from September 1-10.

Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram will be India’s defenders.

ALSO READ| Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Championships: Neeraj Chopra Firm Favourite to Clinch Gold; DP Manu and Kishore Jena Look to Impress

Advertisement

In the midfield, Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash have been named.

India’s forward line will be powered by Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat and Aiborlang Kharthangmaw.

India have been clubbed alongside Nepal and Bangladesh in Group A, while Group B consists of Bhutan, Maldives, and Pakistan.

The top two units from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

"The training camp began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country — East, West, North, South, and North-east," AIFF said.

"The final list of 23 was chosen by Ahmed after over a month of training in Srinagar," the statement added.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari.

Defenders: Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Esha Deol On Her Family, Hema Malini's Comeback & National Award For Her Film 'Ek Duaa' | EXCLUSIVE

    • Midfielders: Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash.

    Forwards: Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat and Aiborlang Kharthangmaw.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 27, 2023, 19:56 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 19:56 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App