Home » Football » Al-Ettifaq Reach 'Verbal Agreement' With Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Al-Ettifaq Reach 'Verbal Agreement' With Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

The veteran midfielder is said to have agreed personal terms with the Saudi side and is seemingly set to leave Liverpool following talks with Jurgen Klopp.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 20:07 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Jordan Henderson for Liverpool. (Credits: AFP)
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has reached a “verbal agreement" to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, according to latest reports. It has also been speculated that Henderson would be looking at making around 700,000 pounds per week if he chooses to sign.

The 33-year-old has been seriously contemplating making the move to Saudi Arabia to reunite with former teammate Steven Gerrard.

The decision has been prolonged by him because Henderson, who has 77 England caps as of now, understands that moving away from Anfield would jeopardize his hopes of donning the England jersey in the upcoming Euros.

If Henderson were to stay, he would be well and truly in consideration for making the starting eleven yet again and representing his home country on the international stage with a promising squad.

Henderson currently has a contract that will keep him at Anfield till 2025, and this allows Liverpool to negotiate for a transfer fee rather than let him walk for free.

It has also been reported that Henderson has spoken to Jurgen Klopp about the situation and has been given the “green light" to make the move.

Liverpool have already been making major moves in the summer market, acquiring the likes of Mac Allister and  Dominik Sbozoslai to reinvent their midfield this upcoming season.

The club has also been pursuing Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who could be a possible replacement for the Englishman and are reportedly willing to bid a fee of 50 million pounds for him.

Henderson has made 492 appearances for Liverpool. He took over the captain’s armband following Gerrard’s departure in 2015 and has led the Anfield side to both Premier League and Champions League glory since then.

Without Henderson, Liverpool will stand to lose out on the invaluable experience in the midfield and fierce team leadership that has anchored the side for the better part of 8 years now.

    • Liverpool have not received a formal bid from the Saudi Arabian club but one is expected, possibly within days.

    Al-Ettifaq’s new boss Steven Gerrard had already expressed his interest in reuniting with Henderson and in bringing in his leadership to bolster the Saudi side’s squad for the upcoming season.

    first published: July 13, 2023, 20:07 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 20:07 IST
