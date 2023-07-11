Al Hilal Confirms Signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic From Lazio For 40 Million Euros

Saudi side Al Hilal have reportedly set documents in place to sign Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

Lazio were offered 40 million euros to let go of the Serbian. It is believed that the Serbian will be signed on a three-year deal, keeping him in the Saudi Pro League till 2027.

Savic now will join the likes of players such as Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly to become the third major European transfer for the Saudi side.

The Lazio man has been a pivotal piece to Lazio’s success in recent years, bagging 9 goals and 8 assists last season as he helped the Biancocelesti secure a Champions League spot for next season with a second-place finish to their Serie A campaign.

Since his move to Lazio in 2015, the Serbian has blossomed into a highly-efficient advanced playmaker with the ability to control the field from box to box with his physicality and tactical awareness.

“He has remarkable attributes and you’ll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness," said Savic’s agent and ex-Chelsea man, Mateja Kezman, in an interview earlier last year.