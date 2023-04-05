Al Hilal Offers Lionel Messi 400 Million Euros Salary to Play in Saudi League: Report

Lionel Messi’s future with Paris Saint-Germain is looking very uncertain as he has just a few months remaining on his current contract at the Ligue 1 club and there are no signs of a renewal. Now there are reports that the talismanic forward has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Al Hilal is willing to pay as much as €400m to the Argentina superstar. However, Romano has suggested that Messi’s priority is to play in Europe, despite receiving an official bid from Al Hilal.

Die-hard Messi fans have expressed their excitement under Romano’s tweet. One fan wrote, “We will have to wait and see how this offer will affect his decision-making process. Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, and wherever he goes, he’ll undoubtedly leave a lasting impact."

Another fan tweeted, “Nah if Messi goes there, the Saudi league is blowing up. Ronaldo vs Messi."

Some fans wanted Messi to return to his beloved club Barcelona. “Messi needs to come back to Barca that is all we need. It would be amazing to see him return. PSG should have accepted Messi’s offer but it is their loss," read one reply.

Messi has been in talks about a contract renewal with the Parisians since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Besides, it was widely believed that Messi would extend his contract with PSG beyond the summer of 2023. Things have changed since PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last month. It now seems that Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain isn’t willing to continue at Parc des Princes. Interestingly, MLS club Inter Miami is also interested in signing Messi if he leaves PSG at the end of his contract.

Al Hilal’s official bid has only increased the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future. If the 35-year-old decides to move to Saudi Arabia, fans can expect a blockbuster clash between Messi’s side and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr.

Barcelona is also trying to get Lionel Messi back in Spain. Just a few days ago Rafael Yuste, the club’s vice president, confirmed that they were in contact with the Argentina forward’s representatives over a possible return to Camp Nou.

