Al Ittihad Planning To Make A Move For Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho

Recent reports suggest that Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool in order to acquire Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from the Premier League side.

The Saudi side is expected to make a bid of around 40 million pounds for the stalwart midfielder.

Liverpool is also said to be open for talks as the Reds are already in pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as a replacement for the Brazilian.

The Merseyside club has been undergoing an overhaul and rebuild of their midfield with Mac Allister of Brighton and Dominik Szoboslai of RB Leipzig being brought into the club this summer.

It is also believed that Jurgen Klopp’s reconstruction of the midfield will continue to intensify as the side will enter the race for Brighton’s Moise Caicedo if the transfers of Fabinho and stalwart midfielder Jordan Henderson go through. Meanwhile, he is also set to bid adieu to James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain upon the expiry of their contracts in June.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and made 31 starts in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League last season.

The former Monaco man has been at Liverpool for five years now and. at his peak, was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, as a stalwart member of Liverpool’s squads that won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The 29-year-old still has two years left on his current contract with Liverpool.