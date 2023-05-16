Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will be hoping for a win when they clash with Al-Tai on May 17. The side have been unable to perform up to expectations in their last two fixtures. Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to cruise to an easy win over Al-Tai to improve his team’s standings in the Saudi Pro League 2023. Al-Nassr are placed second in the rankings, five points below arch-rivals Al-Ittihad.

Al-Tai have not been in the best form either. The side are placed seventh on the table and have managed to win only 10 out of their 26 fixtures. With a huge difference in the rankings, Al-Nassr may have the advantage. But the side has shocked fans recently, particularly when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Al-Khaleej last week. Al-Nassr may have to sweat it out a bit to ensure they can manage to narrow the lead that Al-Ittihad has over them.

Ahead of the match between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr be played?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr will be played on May 17, Wednesday.

Where will the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr be played?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium at Ha’il.

At what time will the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr begin?

The Saudi Pro League game between Al -Tai and Al-Nassr will begin at 12:00 am IST, on May 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League game between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr?

The Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr game will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Al Tai and Al Nassr?

The Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr fixture will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Al- Tai vs Al-Nassr Predicted Starting Line-up:

Al-Tai Predicted Starting Line-up: Victor Braga, Collins Fai, Guy Mbenza, Knowledge Musona, Mohammed Harzan, Mukhtar Ali, Dener, Amir Sayoud, Hussain Qassem, Alfa Semedo, Abdulkarim Al Sulaiman

Al-Nassr Predicted Starting Line-up: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Ghislain Konan, Álvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo