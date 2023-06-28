Alejandro Garnacho's New Shirt Number Leaked in Manchester United’s 2023-24 Kit Release?

Manchester United dropped the clearest hint of assigning a new shirt number to rising star Alejandro Garnacho while releasing the club’s new home kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season on June 27. The freshly designed jersey was made available to buy on United’s official website with fans having the option to paste the name and number of their favourite players on the back of the shirt. Though, there was no mention of Garnacho, who donned the number 49 last season. The Argentine wonderkid has been tipped to become the next number seven of the Red Devils.

A report by the Manchester Evening News said that United were considering handing Garnacho the No 7 shirt. It was previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and has been vacated since the Portuguese star left Old Trafford in November last year.

Advertisement

Alejandro Garnacho has also recently hinted towards receiving Manchester United’s squad no 7 next season. Sharing a quiz about himself on the club app, the 18-year-old wrote, “‘If you are a true fan of Garnacho, then you’ll score at least seven out of ten." The text was accompanied by a wink emoji, sparking speculations about Garnacho becoming the heir of the iconic shirt won by legends like George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thanks to his new five-year deal which was signed earlier in April, Alejandro Garnacho is set to stay with Manchester United till the summer of 2028. He has shown significant development under the guidance of boss Erik Ten Hag. During his first season at Old Trafford, Garnacho made 37 appearances across all competitions and struck the net six times while also providing six assists.