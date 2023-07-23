Alex Telles Confirmed to Join Al Nassr After Completing Medical Tests in Portugal

Alex Telles is set to join the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr are closing on a deal to sign the Manchester United star. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development via a tweet. “Al Nassr have just sent contracts signed to Manchester United for the Alex Telles deal. Done and sealed," Romano added. The Brazillian left-back will soon be announced as a new signing of Al Nassr after accepting a contract worth £7m per season plus add-ons. According to Romano, United will receive a fixed transfer fee of £4m for Telles. The English club has also negotiated the add-ons but the amount is yet to be disclosed.

Alex Tellas is one of those players who will make a move from Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United will utilise the fund raised from the sales of Telles and other players to bolster their squad as boss Erik Ten Hag is desperate to sign a top-class striker before the Premier League season kicks off in August.

Advertisement

Telles was dubbed as a promising signing when the Brazillian footballer was roped in by Manchester United in 2020. Before coming to England, the left-back enjoyed a successful spell with FC Porto. Telles made 195 appearances for the Portuguese side, scoring 26 goals while providing 57 assists. But he was never able to replace English side-back Luke Shaw to become a regular starter for the Red Devils.