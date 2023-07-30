Allan Saint-Maximin Leaves Newcastle United to Join Saudi Side Al-Ahli

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal, both clubs said on Sunday.

“We pick the best, and he’s one of them," Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019.

Saint-Maximin, 26, will team up with former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.

Allan Saint-Maximin had penned an emotional goodbye note to the Newcastle United fans.

“4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie," the Frenchman’s wrote.

“You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words I could say, from the very first months that I met the people of this city, I truly understood them and embraced their unwavering passion, which is why it was so important for me to give my all and if this meant to play injured or even not making statistics, I didn’t give a sh** as long as it would help my team," the 26-year-old continued.

“Believe me, I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me."

“Of course, during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful. I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it," Saint-Maximin continued in his note.

“A deep thank you to ALL of you, my teammates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club, etc… I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now, I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter, I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again."

“I love you, I love you sincerely, I love you like a Geordie brother. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie," he concluded.

Saint-Maximin was left out of Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the United States, with manager Eddie Howe saying the club had to sell a player during this window due to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, owns 75% and 80% of Al-Ahli and Newcastle, respectively.