Almeria vs Real Madrid Live La Liga: How to Watch Almeria vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Almeria will be taking on Real Madrid at their home ground Power Horse Stadium on Saturday, August 19. Both teams are going to play their second match but stand on completely different spectrums.

Real Madrid is coming off a victory over the Athletic Club whom they defeated 2-0 in the opening match. They took the lead in the first half of the match with a goal each from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham and then carried it throughout the match. Real Madrid is one of the front-runners for the title this season.

Almeria is coming off a loss to the hands of Rayo Vallecano and will be looking to bounce back and get a win on the points table. Almeria would want to improve on last year’s record as they finished eighteenth after a disappointing campaign.

Real Madrid is expected to win the match and will walk in as favourites. Almeria can still surprise Real Madrid and cannot be ruled out from the match.

When will the Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played on Saturday, August 19.

Where will the Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played at the Power Horse Stadium, Almeria.

What time will the Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

How to live stream Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga match on TV?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLigamatchwill be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Almeria vs Real Madrid La Liga match?