'Amazing to Play With Messi, Mbappe and Neymar But...': Former PSG Midfielder Makes Bold Claim

From forming one of the deadliest attacks in the history of football to suffering a deplorable Champions League exit- it certainly has not been a smooth run for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite boasting some big names like- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, PSG have not been able to win the much-coveted Champions League yet. Former PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia has now made a bold claim about the Paris-based side’s attacking triumvirate.

Sarabia has sensationally branded PSG as a team of certain “individuals." The Spanish midfielder opined that the star-studded PSG side lacked unity as well. Sarabia opened up on his experiences of representing PSG during an interview with the Telegraph earlier this month.

“It was amazing to play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. It was a very good experience, but for me the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team. I prefer to play in another team to feel that unity, to be part of it, to be a member of the team and of a family, rather than just an addition of individuals," Pablo Sarabia explained.

Pablo Sarabia completed a loan move to PSG in July last year. The move, however, did not turn out to be quite fruitful for him. He could only manage to don the PSG jersey 19 times during his short stint in Paris.

Sarabia joined Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year in January. The 30-year-old revealed that he was quite upset with the lack of game time at the Parc Des Princes-based outfit.

“I was not happy not to play. It’s very difficult to play considering the level of PSG players, so I made the decision to come here (to Wolves)," the Madrid-born disclosed.

Meanwhile, PSG’s hopes of winning the much-coveted Champions League title were shattered after crashing out of the competition last week. PSG had to endure a round-of-16 exit after suffering a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. In Ligue 1, the Christophe Galtier-coached side currently holds the top spot.

Needless to say, PSG’s poor show in the European competition has been simply disappointing.

Moreover, PSG’s inability to score even a single goal against Bayern Munich over two legs has been absolutely baffling. PSG missed the services of their star striker Neymar in the second leg of the tie against the Bavarian giants.

