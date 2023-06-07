Angel Di Maria Parts Ways With Juventus After One Season

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has quit Juventus after one season, becoming a free agent amid claims he could be targeted by a club in Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner touched down in Turin after seven seasons for Paris Saint-Germain, going on to score eight goals in 40 games for Juve in a trophy-less season.

“I leave with the peace of mind of having given all to help the club to continue winning titles, but it was not possible," Di Maria said on Instagram.

“I leave with the bitter taste of not having achieved that, but also with the happiness of taking with me many friends from a fantastic dressing room of which I was part."

Saudi Arabia has drawn up a list of more than 10 players who have won either the Champions League or the World Cup that it wants to lure to its league, a source close to the negotiations has told AFP.