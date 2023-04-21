Trends :Amritpal SinghKKR vs CSKRCB vs RRKarnataka Elections
Home » Football » Angers vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Published By: Sports Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 13:29 IST

Angers, France

After a 0-1 loss against Lyon, Paris-Saint Germain have bounced back to winning ways. The side ended their last fixture with a victory over Lens last week. The Paris-based franchise will be keen to maintain their momentum when they clash against Angers on April 21.

PSG have been in excellent form lately. France captain Kylian Mbappe and World Cup winner Lionel Messi have contributed to the team’s position as table toppers. Both Mbappe and Messi have continued to weave their magic since the Qatar World Cup. Both PSG forwards scored a goal against Lens.

Angers, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. The side have 14 points from 31 fixtures. They lost their last contest against Clermont 2-1. The stats are not on their side either. The Angers-based franchise have lost the last five of their fixtures against PSG.

In their head-to-head records against the Paris-based franchise in all competitions, Angers have lost their last 28 fixtures.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG will take place on April 22.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG will be played at the Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers.

At what time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG begin?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Angers and PSG will be televised live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 match?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be live-streamed on the Voot app and the JioTV app.

Possible Starting XI:

Angers SCO: Yan Valery, Paul Bernardoni, Cedric Hountondji, Faouzi Ghoulam, Waniss Taibi, Adrien Hunou, Halid Sabanovic, Batista Mendy, Justin-Noel Kalumba, Himad Abdelli, Ibrahima Niane.

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

first published: April 21, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 13:29 IST
