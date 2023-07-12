Antoine Griezmann Becomes Atletico Madrid's New No 7 Replacing Joao Felix

Joao Felix will need to wear a new number if the Portuguese striker continues to play for Atletico Madrid after returning from a loan spell with Chelsea. Felix used to be Atletico’s No 7 since joining the Spanish club from Benfica in 2019. On July 6, Atletico dropped a video on Twitter where the Spanish club announced French forward Antoine Griezmann as the new owner of the No 7 shirt. Griezmann was handed the No 7 shirt when he first joined Atletico in 2014. He was replaced by Felix after leaving the club in 2019 to join a fellow La Liga side, Barcelona. Griezmann returned to Atletico on loan last season. With the deal being made permanent by Atletico in October 2022, the Frenchman will now get his iconic No 7 shirt back.

Back in January this year, Joao Felix decided to join Chelsea on loan after enduring a dismal season in Spain. The 23-year-old expressed his desire to stay with Chelsea before the Premier League season ended in May. Speaking about the uncertainty of his future, Felix said in a video, “I don’t know yet my future, but these four or five months, I’ve loved Chelsea. It’s a top club. Everyone in the club was very good to me. My teammates were unbelievable. So, I really like to be here."But the London Blues are reportedly not interested to sign a permanent deal with the footballer.