Turkish Wunderkind Arda Guler Set To Join Real Madrid From Fenerbahce

Real Madrid have reportedly struck a deal to secure the signing of youngster Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

Guler’s deal with Fenerbahce was set to expire on June 2025 and included a release clause of 17.5 million euros. Given that the Turkish club were eager to retain the youngster in their pursuit to close the gap on rivals Galatasaray in the Super Lig next season, the club was not ready to entertain any easy bids.

The Spanish giants are said to have offered a €20m fixed fee along with a 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the ‘package’ plus taxes, in order to secure the services of Guler.

The 18-year-old Turkish international was highly pursued by the likes of clubs such as Arsenal. Real Madrid and Barcelona since the opening of the summer transfer window, owing to his sensational outings for club and country as of late.

His play style and attacking talent have led to many likening him to renowned Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi.

Barcelona were keen on signing the youngster, as revealed by club president Joan Laporta himself. But, it seems as if Guler opted to align himself with their arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

The Turkish international is now set to be added to Real Madrid’s ever-expansive squad of young talent, which consists of the likes of Vinicius Jr., Aurélien Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham.

Given the ageing nature of superstars such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and the transfer of Casemiro, Madrid seem set on rebuilding their core to orchestrate yet another squad that would help them cement their legacy for years to come.

Ex-Real Madrid superstar and former teammate of Guler, Mesut Ozil is said to have urged the youngster to opt for the Los Blancos over their rivals. And upon Guler’s imminent transfer being announced, clips from a 2014 interview where the German praised the 18-year-old resurfaced.

“Is there a number 10 better than me? I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in, may God protect him from the evil eye, his name is Arda Güler," the 2014 World Cup winner is quoted to have said.