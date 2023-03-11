Argentina Goalie Emiliano Martinez Auctions World Cup Gloves for USD 45 Thousand for Cancer Hospital

The gloves worn by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu" Martinez in the nail-biting penalty shootout with France at Qatar’s World Cup final last year were auctioned Friday for $45,000 in aid of a children’s cancer hospital.

“$45,000 for the Dibu gloves to help the Garrahan boys!" the Argentine Pediatric Foundation said on Instagram, referring to the oncology ward of the Garrahan Hospital, the main pediatric hospital in Argentina.

The auction was held online Friday and featured Martinez via video-link from his home in England, where he plays for Aston Villa.

The gloves were worn by Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2, granting Lionel Messi’s team the championship after drawing the match 3-3 in extra time.

Advertisement

“When they gave me the option to donate the World Cup gloves, I didn’t hesitate, it’s a good cause for the boys," said the goalkeeper during the event.

Martinez had autographed the inside of the gloves when announcing the donation in February.

“The World Cup finals are not played every day, (the gloves) are special. But it helps a child much more than me having them hanging in a frame in my house," he said.

Martinez also revealed the reason behind his celebration after winning the golden glove at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It was just silly things for me. It’s something I’m not proud of to be fair because I had done it in the Copa America. My mate was saying ‘I bet you’re not going to do the same as the Copa America in the World Cup’. I say ‘yes, I’m going to do it’," Martinez told GOAL.

“So I’ve done the same celebration that I’ve done in the Copa America. Seeing all the things afterwards and all the criticism, I should not really have done it. So that’s the only thing I’m not proud of from the World Cup."

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here