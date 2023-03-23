Home » Football » Argentina National Team to Play River Plate Friendly

Argentina National Team to Play River Plate Friendly

The informal fixture was arranged following an invitation to participate in River’s training and will be part of a national celebration for the world champions as they reunite on Argentine soil

Argentina (Twitter)
Argentina have agreed to play a friendly against River Plate on Friday, following their first game since their World Cup triumph when they host Panama at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The match between Lionel Scaloni’s squad and Martin Demichelis’ side will be played at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) ground behind closed doors.

The informal fixture was arranged following an invitation to participate in River’s training and will be part of a national celebration for the world champions as they reunite on Argentine soil.

Local media reported that Scaloni will use players who do not feature against Panama and Demichelis will field players who will not line up against Universidad de Chile in a friendly on Saturday.

The Argentine national team, who also host Curacao on March 28 in the province of Santiago del Estero, will travel on March 27 to Paraguay to receive a tribute from the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, for winning their country’s third World Cup in Qatar last year.

