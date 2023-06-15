Trends :AdipurushBigg Boss OTTAshes 2023Entertainment NewsFootball Transfer Window
Argentina vs Australia Live Football Streaming For Friendly: How to Watch Argentina vs Australia Coverage on TV And Online

Argentina vs Australia Live Football Streaming For Friendly: How to Watch Argentina vs Australia Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the friendly between Argentina and Australia slated to be played on the 15th of June at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 15:12 IST

Beijing, China

Lionel Messi (Twitter)
Lionel Messi (Twitter)

World Champions Argentina will take on Australia in a friendly fixture at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China on the 15th of June 2023, Thursday.

There is incredible excitement in China for this game as it features one of the best players to have ever touched a ball, as Argentine skipper Lionel Messi graces the field.

The fanfare for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi reached new heights as the football-mad China population made its way to the streets as they hoped to catch a glimpse of the genius who claimed the best player award at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and led his side to glory as the South American beat France in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

Every training session of Argentina was greeted by maniacal fans, expressing their love for the World Cup winner, who seemed to be in good spirits donning the national colours, and surrounded by compatriots, who idolise the 35-year-old player.

Messi shocked the world with the announcement that he is set to ply his trade in the USA next season as he makes the switch to the David Beckham-owner Inter Miami side in the MLS, bringing an end to a tumultuous two years in the French capital city club of PSG.

On what date will the friendly between Argentina and Australia be played?

The friendly between Argentina and Australia will take place on June 15, Thursday.

Where will the friendly between Argentina and Australia be played?

The friendly between Argentina and Australia will be played at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China.

At what time will the friendly between Argentina and Australia begin?

The friendly between Argentina and Australia will begin at 5.30 PM on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the friendly between Argentina and Australia?

The friendly between Argentina and Australia will not be televised in India.

    • How do I watch the LIVE Streaming of the friendly between Argentina and Australia?

    The friendly between Argentina and Australia will be streamed live on the VU app and website in India.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 15:12 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 15:12 IST
