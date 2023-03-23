Argentina vs Panama Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Argentina football team are all set to take part in a first competitive fixture since their glorious FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar last year. The Albiceleste, in their next assignment, will be up against Panama in an international friendly. The match between Argentina and Panama will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The three-time World Cup winners are expected to field a strong playing XI in their next two friendly matches against Panama and Curacao in March. Majority of the Argentina squad took part in the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Facundo Buonanotte, Lautaro Blanco, Maxi Perrone, Alejandro Garnacho and Valentín Carboni are some of the new faces in the Argentina squad.

Panama, on the other hand, will come up with a less experienced 20-man squad for the fixture against Argentina. The Thomas Christensen-coached side had played out a drab 1-1 draw against Guatemala earlier this month.

Ahead of Friday’s international friendly match between Argentina and Panama here is all you need to know:

What date international friendly 2023 match between Argentina and Panama will be played?

The international friendly 2023 match between Argentina and Panama will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the international friendly 2023 match Argentina vs Panama be played?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

What time will the international friendly 2023 match Argentina vs Panama begin?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Panama international friendly match?

Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Panama international friendly match?

Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will not be streamed live in India.

Argentina vs Panama Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria

Panama Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Guerra, Anderson, Ramos, Peralta, Farina, Galvan, Murillo, Camargo, Quintero, Cordoba, Stephens

