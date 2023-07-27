Argentina vs South Africa Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch ARG vs SA Coverage on TV And Online

Argentina and South Africa will be battling it out in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday. The World Cup game between Argentina and South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium. Argentina played Italy in their first match which turned out to be a really closely fought match. The game saw both sides unable to score a goal till the 87th minute. Eventually, Cristiana Girelli’s header took the game away from Argentina. Argentina will now be looking to bounce back with a victory against a lower-seated South Africa and get their World Cup campaign going. South Africa, on the other side, shocked everyone by putting up an impressive show against Sweden who are one of the top-three teams in the world. South Africa ultimately lost the match 2-1.

With the way South Africa has played, they cannot be considered as underdogs even after being the lower-ranked team out of the two as they have shown they can certainly display a terrific show to match up with any team.

When will the Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Friday, July 28th.

Where will the Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

What time will the Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 5:30 am IST.

How to live stream Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Argentina vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of Argentina vs South Africa FIFA Women’s World Cup match?