Argentina's Emiliano Martinez to Inaugurate Mohun Bagan's 'Pele-Maradona-Sobers' Gate

World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members," Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting.

The Golden Gloves winning goalkeeper of the World Cup 2022 will be on a private visit to the city where he will also have a host of other programmes lined up.

Mohun Bagan have formed a five-member committee with general secretary Debashish Dutta, among others, for the smooth conduct of the programme.

The club has also decided to send a “letter of gratitude" to their ISL football team owners Sanjiv Goenka.

“A letter to express sincere gratitude will be sent to Sanjiv Goenka for being the champion of ISL and understanding the sentiment of the Mariners and changing the name of our football team to ‘Mohun Bagan Super Giant’," it added.

The club will also inaugurate a media centre which will be named after their former general secretary Anjan Mitra, it added.