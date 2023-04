Around The World: Manchester United Face Brighton in FA Cup, Barcelona Welcome Atletico Madrid, Juventus Host Napoli

England

Manchester United and Brighton meet in the second FA Cup semifinal at Wembley. The winner plays Manchester City in the June 3 final. United, which has already won the English League Cup this season, is looking to bounce back from its elimination from the Europa League in midweek.

Brighton is a surprise package under Roberto De Zerbi, with the team in seventh place in the Premier League and aiming for a first FA Cup final appearance since 1983.

There are two games in the Premier League, the highlight being Newcastle hosting Tottenham in a match between teams battling for Champions League qualification. Newcastle is in fourth place, three points above fifth-placed Spurs. West Ham visits Bournemouth with both teams seeking to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Spain

Barcelona midfielders Pedri González and Frenkie de Jong have recovered from injury and are in the squad for its home game against third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona has a healthy eight-point lead in the league over second-placed Real Madrid but has been held to consecutive 0-0 draws. Pedri and De Jong, both first-choice players for Xavi Hernández, have missed several matches due to injury.

Sevilla hosts Villarreal flying high after its 3-0 win that eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League.

Relegation-threatened Valencia hopes to end a run of 10 away games without a win at last-placed Elche, while Getafe must beat Mallorca to move away from the drop zone.

Italy

Juventus could cap a fantastic week by beating runaway leader Napoli to move to second. Juventus’ 15-point penalty was suspended on Thursday and it also reached the Europa League semifinals.

The Bianconeri are two points behind second-placed Lazio, which was beaten by Torino on Saturday. Juventus has lost its past two league games, however, and was routed in Naples 5-1 in January.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have reached the Champions League semis, where they will meet each other, and they will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for next year’s competition when they play Lecce and Empoli respectively.

Relegation-threatened Cremonese visits Udinese and Fiorentina travels to Monza.

Germany

Third-placed Union Berlin, fourth-placed Leipzig and fifth-placed Freiburg feature in the three games.

Union goes to Borussia Moenchengladbach, Freiburg hosts Schalke, and Leipzig travels to Bayer Leverkusen.

France

Marseille defends its proud record away from home when it travels to an improving Lyon side which has won its past three matches. Marseille’s only away defeat so far was against Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 16.

Coach Igor Tudor’s side will stay in second place and the automatic Champions League berth if it beats Lyon, which is making a late push for a Europa League spot.

A victory for Rennes at Montpellier would move it above Lille and into fifth place on goal difference in the Europa League chase.

