Around The World: Sevilla Visit Juventus, Jose Mourinho's Roma Host Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen

UEFA Europa League

Italian powerhouse Juventus faces six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals in Torino.

Juventus is seeking a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996. Sevilla eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ| UCL, Semi-final: Inter Milan Take Massive Advantage With 2-0 Win Over AC Milan in First Leg

Sevilla are the record holders in terms of Europa League trophies with six titles to their name, and will be a difficult team to beat in the second tier contest of the continental tournament.

Sevilla’s domestic league season hasn’t been up to their expectation as they are reeling at position 11 in Spain and will hope to win the Europa League yet again as a show of merit in their yearly report.

Advertisement

Roma hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the other semifinal of the second-tier European competition. José Mourinho is looking for back-to-back European titles with Roma.

Leverkusen has been on the rise under coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Mourinho at Real Madrid, even though the German team’s 14-game unbeaten run was snapped by Cologne in a 2-1 loss last week.

ALSO READ| AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw LIVE: Sunil Chhetri’s Indian Men’s Football Team Await Opponents

UEFA Europa Conference League

Premier League club West Ham hosts Dutch team AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals of the third-tier Europa Conference League.

The Hammers beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move away from the relegation zone and can now fully focus on trying to advance to what would be their third European final.

High-scoring Fiorentina hosts Basel in the other last-four game. The return legs are next week.