Arsenal Score Five Past MLS All Stars in Pre-season Friendly in the USA

Premier League giants Arsenal got their pre-season tour off on a blistering note as they registered thumping wins in the USA on Thursday. Arsenal hit five goals past the MLS All-stars team thanks to strikes from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

The Gunners, who mounted a title challenge in the Premier League last season before their charge towards the prestigious piece of silverware dwindled towards the end of the season due to injuries and a string of drawn matches.

But, the London giants, coached by Mikel Arteta plundered the net on Thursday as they opened the scoring through Brazilian forward Jesus, who netted a delightful chip from outside the area to get things underway in spectacular fashion in the fifth minute.

Belgian midfielder Trossard added Arsenal’s second of the game as he struck one sweetly from outside the box to extend the London heavyweights’ lead.

Italian midfielder Jorginho converted from the spot early in the second half to put Arsenal three up before Martinelli’s composed finish from close range put the result beyond doubt in the 84th minute.

Arsenal’s new signing Havertz, who came under scrutiny for registering a zero-point score in the charity skills challenge a day earlier, shushed doubters with a brilliant volleyed finish to make the scoreboard read 5-0.