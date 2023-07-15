Arsenal Announce Signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United

Premier League giants Arsenal announced the signing of English international Declan Rice from West Ham United on Saturday.

The Gunners shared a couple of videos of their new recruit, who has been the target of multiple clubs following his solid performances at the centre of the park for the London side.

Mikel Arteta has been in pursuit of the midfielder for a while now and will be grinning from ear to ear following the successful acquisition of the midfielder.

Arsenal have shelled out a huge sum of money to bring in the midfielder to their ranks as they made the 24-year-old a British record signing with the fee reportedly around a whooping 105 Million Euros.

Arsenal challenged for the title in the recently concluded season of the Premier League before eventually running out of steam in the latter stages of the season, hampered by injuries and fatigue as the season moved on.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City capitalised on Arsenal’s dropped points towards the end of the season to overcome a deficit and defend the Premier League title in a historic season that saw the blue side from Manchester claiming a treble.

Arsenal have been rather active in the ongoing transfer window as Arteta looks to mount yet another title challenge, albeit this time he will hope for a different end result as the Gunners boss looks to topple his former mentor’s reign at the helm of the PL.

