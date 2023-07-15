'Looking Forward to Enjoying Few Trophies Together': Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber Join Up With Arsenal Squad

Premier League team Arsenal announced the signing of English international Declan Rice on Saturday as Mikel Arteta finally managed to get his number one target of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined up with the team for a review session along with fellow new recruit Jurrien Timber, who has been brought in from Dutch heavyweights Ajax Amsterdam.

A video of the pair sharing a few words with their new side has gone viral on social media platforms.

Arsenal manager Arteta welcomed the players ahead of the session to a rousing ovation from those present.

“I would like to welcome the additions to the club, our family Declan Rice," Arteta said as he invited the midfielder to share a few words.

“Firstly, really looking forward to playing with you all and sharing many good moments together, obviously been seeing what you guys have been doing in the last couple of seasons so I’m really looking forward to getting started and enjoying a few trophies together," Rice said.

Arteta also received Timber with warmth and the Dutch defender said, “I’m honoured to be here and I can’t wait to play with you guys."

Rice had a message to the Arsenal faithful in which he said that “it is an absolute privilege to be a part of Arsenal Football Club. The history and the players that have played here speak for themselves. And now I have joined, we’ve got some other signings as well, we are looking to get Arsenal back to the big time, back to winning stuff."

“You’ve seen over the past few years how well this squad has been with the manager and there is a real feelgood factor around the place. So I’m hungry, I’m ready and I’m going to give everything for this club like I do week in, week out. We’re going to be on some journey, so I’m looking forward to it," the former West Ham United player said.

Arsenal pursued the title in the season gone by and managed to stay atop the points table for a substantial period of the season before fumbling towards the end of the season and letting holders Manchester City overtake them in time to secure yet another Premier League title.