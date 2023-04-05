Arsenal Identify 3 Prime Targets Ahead of Summer Transfer Window: Report

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League points table by eight points over second-placed Manchester City. The domestic league may not have been secured by the Gunners yet but head coach Mikel Arteta seems to be already making grand plans for the next season. According to reports, the Spaniard does not wish to leave any stone unturned in the next transfer window. Football Insider claims that Arteta is right now planning to bolster his side’s midfield. The article suggests that Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice and Amadou Onana have been identified as Arsenal’s top-three targets for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s admiration for Moises Caicedo and Amadou Onana is no secret. The London-based outfit had even tabled an offer of £70 million for Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Caicedo in January. Arsenal’s pursuit for the Ecuadorian international, however, faced a jolt after Brighton rejected the idea of letting Caicedo go.

Sources have revealed to the above-mentioned outlet that the London giants are now ready to shell out a whopping amount of £100million bid this summer to land English midfielder Declan Rice. The report claims that Arsenal are not the only team in the fray to rope in the West Ham United player. Premier League giants like Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the race for Rice. Arsenal officials, however, feel that winning the Premier League this season will strengthen their chances of acquiring the services of Rice.

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to ask for a massive transfer fee for Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Seagulls in March after shrugging aside interests of other clubs. The brand-new contract will keep Caicedo at Brighton until 2027.

Amadou Onana is expected to be the cheapest option among the three footballers on Arsenal’s radar. Onana also signed a long-term contract with Everton after joining the Goodison Park-based outfit last summer.

With 70 goals, Arsenal have been the second-highest-scoring side in this season’s Premier League till now. In their next assignment, Mikel Arteta’s men will be up against Liverpool on Sunday, April 9.

