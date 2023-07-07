Arsenal Set to Sign Jurrien Timber From Ajax For €42million Fee

Reports state that Arsenal will pay a fee of around 40 million euros with an add-on of 5 million euros to Ajax to obtain Jurrien Timber.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has been one of the major prospects that the Gunners have been aiming to add to their ranks this season.

Arsenal previously put in a 30 million pound offer to Ajax last month, which was turned down by Ajax, who were seeking a higher fee to let go of the youngster who still had two years left on his contract.

Reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano finally announced that the agreement was set in place and Arsenal had acquired the services of the Dutchman.

Advertisement

Transfer News Live, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Timber has been granted permission to undergo medical tests and is expected to do so today in London. It is believed that Timber will sign a five-year contract in north London once his medical is complete.

Timber was a long-term prospect who’s been on Mikel Arteta’s radar throughout the summer. Arsenal were in dire need of defensive reinforcements, following a string of injuries to defenders such as William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, that plagued the team last season.

The Gunners finished their campaign conceding a disappointing 42 goals as they lost out on clinching the Premier League title, as they blew away their lead towards the end of the season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| FA Cup Might See Big Changes With Control Going to Premier League: Report

These factors made acquiring Timber a necessity for Arsenal.

For a team like Arsenal whose gameplan is usually built around holding possession, Timber will be an invaluable asset. Timber’s ball-holding ability coupled with his passing and awareness will add tremendous value to the squad.