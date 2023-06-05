Arsenal to Battle Spanish Powerhouse to Acquire Service of Joao Cancelo: Report

Arsenal are reportedly to battle another powerhouse club in order to acquire the signature of Joao Cancelo. Manchester City loaned out the Portuguese side-back to Bayern Munich last season after Pep Guardiola ignored him frequently in City’s starting eleven. But the German club is not taking up the £60 million option to permanently sign Cancelo. In this scenario, the footballer will return to the Premier League club. Fabrizio Romano, a transfer market expert, has revealed to GiveMeSport that City are planning to sell Cancelo in the upcoming summer transfer. Apart from Arsenal, Barcelona are also in the hunt for a right-back and can consider Cancello as an option. “Barcelona are really interested in Cancelo," Romano said.

One thing that could come as an obstacle for Arsenal was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s consent. It won’t actually matter because Guardiola believes Mikel Arteta to be a “good friend" after spending a long period together at the Etihad, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Even though Joao Cancelo was a regular starter for City at the start of the season, Guardiola has already turned his back on the Portuguese international. In addition to playing along the right wing, Cancelo was often used as a centre-back during his time at City and the footballer was able to showcase his versatility.

Arsenal signed a couple of first-team players from Manchester City last season. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus who shifted their base from the Etihad to the Emirates, played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s return to the Champions League next season. But the Gunners fell slightly short of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Guardiola’s boys once again showed their domination and took home their fifth silverware in the last six seasons. After becoming the champions of England, City won the FA Cup final and can complete the treble by winning the Champions League final, scheduled for June 11.

Before returning to the European Championship, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will look to reconstruct the squad. Alongside Joao Cancelo, Arsenal are also keeping their eyes on another Manchester City player, IIkay Gundogan. The German midfielder, who scored a brace in City’s 2-1 win against Manchester United in the FA Cup final, can search for a new club when the transfer window opens. But City has not yet brought out any official statement regarding Gundogan’s future at the Etihad.