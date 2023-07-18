Arsenal Unveil New Away Kit for 2023-2024 Season

Arsenal have officially announced their new away kit for the 2023-2024 season. The last season’s runners-up in the Premier League now have a new design which is based on their roots in Islington. The kit is predominantly a fluorescent green colour with wavy black lines which represent the map of Islington, the area where the club is based on.

The kit is designed and created to help aid the players in terms of performance whilst also taking the environment into consideration as the kit is made of 100 per cent recycled materials.

The new away kit will be worn by the men’s team for the first time when the side will be taking on the MLS All-Stars team, as part of their pre-season tour in the United States of America.

On the new kit, Gabriel Martinelli was quoted by Arsenal saying, “I love it! It’s a fresh look and it really brings to life the style of Arsenal. Our supporters are incredible and it’s great that Adidas and the club have created this design to celebrate them and our roots in north London. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch in our new away shirt."