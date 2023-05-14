Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Arsenal vs Brighton Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal will aim to equal their Premier League club record of 26 wins in a season when they take the field this weekend. In their next match, second-placed Arsenal will be hosting Brighton on Saturday.

In their last meeting, the Gunners claimed a resounding 2-4 victory against Brighton. Mikel Arteta’s men will now come into the game after remaining unbeaten in their last two games. Arsenal boast a spectacular record in their own backyard having won five of their past six league games at the Emirates. The London-based side will be without their left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko during their encounter against Brighton. The Ukrainian international endured a calf injury during the match against Newcastle United.

Brighton, in their last match, conceded a crushing 1-5 home defeat against Everton. With 55 points from 33 games, the Seagulls currently occupy the seventh spot in the Premier League standings. Brighton will come to Emirates after winning three of their last four away games against Arsenal.

When will the Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton will be played on May 14, Sunday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

At what time will the Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Brighton predicted starting line-up: Jason Steele, Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinian, Billy Gilmour, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Alexis Mac Allister, Karou Mitoma, Evan Ferguson