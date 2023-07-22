Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal will meet Manchester United in an epic clash on Sunday’s pre-season friendly. A win in the upcoming friendly can help set them up for a good start in the upcoming season. MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey will host the match on July 23.

Manchester United emerged as the Carabao Cup champions against Newcastle United under Erik ten Hag last season. It was the English side’s first trophy in six years. They also finished third in the Premier League, wrapping up what was a promising season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, maintained their position at the top of the Premier League table for the majority of last season. However, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came in clutch, winning the league title for the fifth time in the last seven years. Arsenal would be looking to recover from their mishaps as they head into the preseason game against United

Arsenal and Manchester United have clashed against each other a total of 20 times in club friendlies. The Gunners have managed to record eight victories against the Red Devils. Manchester United are just one win shy with seven victories to their name. The remaining five games were a stalemate.

There are no clear favourites for the epic club-friendly clash over the weekend. Manchester United are seemingly in better form but the Gunners just have been equally as consistent with their performances last season, even though they might not have a title to show for it.

Ahead of Sunday’s Club Friendly game match between Arsenal and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Club Friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played?

The Club Friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played on July 23, Sunday.

Where will the Club Friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

At what time will the Club Friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Arsenal and Manchester United will start at 2:30 AM IST on July 23, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Manchester United Club Friendly?

Arsenal vs Manchester United match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Arsenal vs Manchester United Club Friendly live streaming?

Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on both ManchesterUnited.com and Arsenal.com. You can also watch it on the official apps of both teams.

What are the full squads of Arsenal and Manchester United For the Club Friendly?