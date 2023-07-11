Arsenal vs Nurnberg Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Arsenal vs Nurnberg Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal will face FC Nurnberg in a friendly game on Thursday. The Max-Morlock-Stadion, in Nuremburg, Germany, will host the preseason game. Having spent the majority of the season in the top position on the Premier League points table, Mikel Arteta’s men failed to clinch the domestic title. The Gunners fell behind Manchester City by five points. Arsenal and Nurnberg faced each other in an eight-goal thriller last season. Nurnberg secured a lead early into the game, moments before doubling it with a stunning shot from Kwadwo Duah in the 29th minute. Arsenal’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored a brace in the second-half to secure a remarkable comeback for Arsenal. The London-based side went on to win the game by five goals to three.

With a strong squad at their disposal, Arsenal are certainly favourites to clinch a victory in the friendly encounter against their German opponents. Arsenal did fail to win the Premier League last season, but they have proven already that they can clearly compete at the highest level.

Ahead of Thursday’s friendly match between Arsenal and Nurnberg; here is all you need to know:

What date club friendly game between Arsenal and Nurnberg will be played?

The club friendly game between Arsenal and Nurnberg will be played on July 13, Thursday.

Where will the club friendly game Arsenal vs Nurnberg be played?

The club friendly game between Arsenal and Nurnberg will be played at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremburg, Germany.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between Arsenal and Nurnberg begin?

The club friendly game between Arsenal and Nurnberg will start at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Nurnberg club friendly game?

Arsenal vs Nurnberg club friendly match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch Arsenal vs Nurnberg club friendly game live streaming?

Arsenal vs Nurnberg club friendly match will be streamed live on the Arsenal website.

