Arsenal vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live

League toppers Arsenal will face Southampton this weekend in a match that may have massive repercussions in the title race. Arsenal needs to win the April 22 encounter to keep Manchester City at bay, who are four points behind with a match in hand.

Arsenal are coming into this match after registering draws with Liverpool and West Ham. The Gunners had taken a two-goal lead in both of those matches. Mikel Arteta would want his side to be more clinical against Southampton.

Although Arsenal have a four point advantage over Manchester City, the Citizens have played a game less. Ahead of the blockbuster clash against City at the Etihad Stadium next week, there is no room for error for Arsenal on Saturday. Arsenal will take heart from the fact that they have the second-best home record in the league this season but they will be aware that Southampton has played better on their travels.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Arsenal and Southampton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be played on April 22.

Where will the match between Arsenal and Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the match between Arsenal and Southampton begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will begin at 12:30 am IST, on April 22.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Arsenal and Southampton?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Southampton?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Thomas, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Advertisement

Southampton Probable Starting Line-up: Bazunu; Perraud, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana; Alcaraz, Onuachu

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here