Trends :EidMI vs PBKSLSG vs GTKarnataka Elections
Home » Football » Arsenal vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live

Arsenal vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live

Know when and where to watch the live streaming online of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 00:01 IST

London

Details of live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton
Details of live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton

League toppers Arsenal will face Southampton this weekend in a match that may have massive repercussions in the title race. Arsenal needs to win the April 22 encounter to keep Manchester City at bay, who are four points behind with a match in hand.

Arsenal are coming into this match after registering draws with Liverpool and West Ham. The Gunners had taken a two-goal lead in both of those matches. Mikel Arteta would want his side to be more clinical against Southampton.

Although Arsenal have a four point advantage over Manchester City, the Citizens have played a game less. Ahead of the blockbuster clash against City at the Etihad Stadium next week, there is no room for error for Arsenal on Saturday. Arsenal will take heart from the fact that they have the second-best home record in the league this season but they will be aware that Southampton has played better on their travels.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Arsenal and Southampton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be played on April 22.

RELATED NEWS

Where will the match between Arsenal and Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the match between Arsenal and Southampton begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will begin at 12:30 am IST, on April 22.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Arsenal and Southampton?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Southampton?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Thomas, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Advertisement

Southampton Probable Starting Line-up: Bazunu; Perraud, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana; Alcaraz, Onuachu

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 21:08 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 00:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+7PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid 2023, Check Out The Photos From His Annual Ritual