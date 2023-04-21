Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Moved to Tears After Emotional Tribute by Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette was moved to tears after hearing heartwarming tributes from his former teammates and managers, including legendary ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Reports suggest that the French football programme Telefoot will dedicate a special one-hour episode to Lacazette on Sunday. This episode will explore Lacazette’s stellar career at Lyon. The episode will rely on the testimonies of Lacazette’s relatives, teammates and coaches.

The clip shows how Lacazette was brought to tears after hearing from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Samuel Umtiti, Matteo Guendouzi and Arsene Wenger. “I have already said this multiple times in interviews. I will repeat it - you’re like my brother," Aubameyang said in the clip.

Guendouzi, who also played with Arsenal, remarked, “I am very lucky to know you and very lucky to have a friend like you. Ciao brother. See you soon."

Wenger described Lacazette as a “real fighter who never gives in."

Umtiti had nothing but kind words for the talismanic striker. He said, “I hope that at the end of our career we’ll have the opportunity to play together again and celebrate our goals together as we did in the past."

Alexandre Lacazette left Arsenal in June 2022 after a good stint with the north London club. The Frenchman had joined the Gunners in 2017. He registered as many as 71 goals in 206 appearances for the Emirates Stadium-based club.

In fact, Lacazette was Arsenal’s top goalscorer in two seasons, 2017-18 and 2020-21. In his last campaign with Arsenal, his role was more of a playmaker.

Lacazette returned to his hometown club Olympique Lyonnais after he left Arsenal. He has been nothing but sensational for the Ligue 1 giants.

Lacazette has 19 goals and four assists to his credit in 28 Ligue 1 appearances. Only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been more clinical in Ligue 1 this season. The 31-year-old had scored from the spot in Lyon’s last Ligue 1 fixture against Toulouse. Lyon will take on Marseille in their next match on April 24.

