Arsenal's Granit Xhaka Set to Move to Bayer Leverkusen at the End of Season: Report

With 12 months still left in his contract, Granit Xhaka is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of this season. The Swiss international joined Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach for around 30 million pounds in 2016. After spending seven action-packed seasons in London, Xhaka is now on the verge of leaving Arsenal this summer. Xhaka’s last season in the Arsenal jersey will be his best scoring outing at the club if he eventually decides to leave this summer. He has so far scored seven goals for the Gunners this season. Five out of his seven goals occurred in the Premier League. Apart from five goals, the 30-year-old has recorded seven Premier League assists till now.

Amid speculations of Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Arsenal midfielder is expected to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Romano informed that Bayer Leverkusen currently appear to be a frontrunner in roping in Xhaka. “Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. No negotiations over a new deal and plan to part ways in June. #AFC Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign him — €15m fee. Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four-year deal — June 2027," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen had expressed their willingness to sign Granit Xhaka last summer but the German club did not succeed in landing the Swiss international. Arsenal started negotiations with Xhaka over a brand-new contract earlier this year. But it is being learnt that talks between the club management and Xhaka turned out to be futile. With the reported arrival of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, it is being understood that Xhaka would see a major drop in his game time at Arsenal. After representing the Emirates-based side 295 times, Xhaka found the back of the net 21 times.

Meanwhile, Arsenal still remain a frontrunner in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Other Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Rice’s developments in the transfer market. Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is another player who is believed to be on Arsenal’s radar. The Gunners had their £70million bid rejected for Caicedo in the winter window but Arsenal still remain confident of signing the Ecuadorian international this summer.