Arsenal's Latest Signing is a Labrador Called 'Win' Before Losing Premier League Title Race

With just two wins in their last seven games, Arsenal fell behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Second-placed Arsenal are currently four points behind reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Premier League standings. But Pep Guardiola’s men still have a match in hand. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, in a bid to lift the side’s morale, has now signed a dog. One year-old, chocolate Labrador, called Win, has been spotted at Arsenal’s training ground London Colney in recent times. It is being understood that the move to add the a canine to the Arsenal squad was taken in order to reduce stress levels and boost the overall mood of the team.

“We always talk about family. And being connected. In my opinion a big family like we are at the club, which I feel we are a family, you need a dog to represent that family. I think there are still things at the club that can be done to connect with people, to be more caring with people, to show love, and I found this dog that in my opinion was the perfect representative of who we are right now," Mikel Arteta was quoted as saying by ESPN.

A report published by the above-mentioned outlet suggests that Arsenal already have a cat, named Bob, at the training ground. The article also suggests that Win had arrived at the Arsenal training ground last month.

According to reports, Win was also present for Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale’s latest contract signing earlier this week. Apart from bringing in a Labrador to the training, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had deployed another innovative move ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton last year. A report published by SPORTBIBLE claims that Arteta had come up with a light bulb to get electricity in the dressing room. The unique idea, however, did not pay off as Arsenal had to face a defeat at the hands of Brighton in that game.

Coming back to on-field developments, Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest in Premier League, which was enough for Manchester City to successfully defend their Premier League title. The London-based club had earlier suffered another shocking 0-3 home defeat at the hands of Brighton.