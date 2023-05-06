AS Roma vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch AS Roma vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Winless in their last three games, AS Roma will seek victory in their next Serie A match against a high-flying Inter Milan. Roma will host the contest at the Stadio Olimpico on May 6. After 33 games, Roma are sharing the same points (58 points) with Atalanta and AC Milan. But they are yet to secure a place in a UEFA competition. In their previous league appearance, Roma were held to a 1-1 draw by Monza.

Inter Millan will be brimming with confidence due to their dominating 6-0 win against Verona in the last match. Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez excelled on the occasion and scored two goals each. A victory against Roma will not only help them take a stronghold of the fourth place in the Serie A standings but will also work as a huge confidence boost before the Champions League semi-final against derby rivals AC Milan.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and Inter Milan will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and Inter Milan will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AS Roma vs Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and Inter Milan begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and Inter Milan will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

AS Roma vs Inter Milan match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

AS Roma vs Inter Milan match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Possible Starting XI:

AS Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Patricio, Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez, Zalewski, Matic, Bove, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Solbakken, Abraham

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Onana, Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Martinez, Lukaku

