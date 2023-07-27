Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Football Team Grouped With China, Bangladesh and Myanmar; Women Drawn Alongside Chinese Taipei, Thailand

The India men’s national football team was drawn alongside China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A of the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China.

The draw for the women’s football competition was also carried out at Hangzhou on Thursday as the Indian women are scheduled to face Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B of the event.

The teams were in limbo up until yesterday pertaining to their participation in the prestigious continental event as the internal laws dictated by the Sports Ministry made mentioned that teams must rank within the top eight on the Asian level to be granted clearance.

However, neither the men’s nor the women’s team meet this criteria and hence there was doubt of India’s participation in the Hangzhou event.

But, the ministry announced on Wednesday that it was granting an exception following the team’s splendid performance in recent times as India clinched the SAFF Championship recently after lifting the Intercontinental Cup.

The football faithful in the country thanked the sports ministry for endorsing the team for the continental championship, while AIFF Chief Kaylan Chaubey and Secretary-General Shaji Prabhakaran expressed their gratitude to the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Prabhakaran registered a post on Twitter that read, “Many thanks @Anurag ji for granting our teams an exemption and approving our teams participation in Asian Games. Thanks @IndiaSports @Media_SAI We will continue to work hard and deliver."

Chaubey met with the Sports Minister and thanked him for his support of the sport in the nation.

“On behalf of the entire #IndianFootball fraternity, our players, fans, clubs & stakeholders, met Shri @ianuragthakur ji to personally thank him for endorsing the cause of @IndianFootball", Chaubey’s post on Twitter read.