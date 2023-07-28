Atalanta Consider Spiking Rasmus Hojlund Asking Price Amid PSG, Manchester United Bids

Italian club Atalanta are reportedly considering raising their asking price for Rasmus Hojlund after Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bids. According to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta have further “raised the bar" for their forward, demanding around €70 to €75 million. Meanwhile, Sky Sports suggests that the Italian club are seeking £59.8 million plus another £8.5 million in add-ons. Manchester United are currently unwilling to go beyond the £60 million valuation of the player.

Due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints and the strong urge not to overpay this summer, United are firm at the £51 million price tag for Hojlund. Amidst all the transfer drama, Ligue One club PSG have also made a bid of £43 million for Hojlund.

Rasmus Hojlund is a 20-year-old talent who has emerged as one of the prime targets for several clubs across Europe. The youngster has immense ability and prospects, making him the ideal candidate for a team like Manchester United. The Danish striker has played 34 games for Atalanta. In those 34 matches, Hojlund scored 10 goals and provided four assists. He also has impressive international stats where the player has scored 6 goals in 6 appearances for his country.