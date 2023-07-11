Atalanta Star Rasmus Hojlund Willing To Join Manchester United This Summer: Report

Manchester United seem to have made Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund their prime target for the summer transfer window. According to Sport Italia, the Atalanta player is now willing to arrive in Manchester ahead of the next season. It is being learnt that the Italian club have set a price tag of £50million for the 20-year-old. Having joined the Serie A club in August last year, Hojlund has so far scored 10 goals in 34 appearances. While Manchester United seem to be determined to rope in Hojlund this summer, some scouts believe that the Danish player’s signing will not pay the Red Devils much dividends.

“We looked at Hojlund some time ago when he was coming through the Danish international age groups and while he was at Copenhagen and Sturm Graz. He was worth a punt but the money being asked now would represent a much greater risk. He’s still unproven and the Premier League is a very unforgiving place especially if you’re in a Manchester United shirt," an experienced talent spotter for a top-eight Premier League club was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Another Scandinavian scout, who has been closely observing talents in countries like Denmark, Norway and Sweden for decades, voiced a similar opinion. “He’s no Haaland. It’s strange too that he’s mentioned alongside Harry Kane as a possible United target - they are worlds apart. Hojlund can improve because he’s still young but any time you buy potential there’s always a danger, it’s a gamble," he said.