Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

10-man Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Valencia on Sunday to sit comfortably at the top of the La Liga points table. Barcelona currently hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Brazilian striker Raphinha scored the solitary goal of the game to earn the full three points for the Blaugranas. The Catalan giants will now aim to extend their winning streak to three matches across all competitions as they are set to face Athletic Club on Monday.

The La Liga encounter between Athletic Club and Barcelona will take place at the San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to return to the side during the match against Athletic Bilbao. The Polish international had suffered a hamstring strain during Barcelona’s defeat to Almeria on February 26.

Athletic Club, on the other hand, have been winless in their last four games across the domestic competitions. Ernesto Valverdes’s men now occupy the ninth spot on the La Liga points table.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Athletic Club and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Athletic Club and Barcelona will take place on March 13, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Athletic Club vs Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Athletic Club and Barcelona will be played at the San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Athletic Club vs Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Athletic Club and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga match?

Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga match?

Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga match is available to be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Athletic Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Julen Agirrezabala, Inigo Lekue, Daniel Vivian, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche, Oier Zarraga, Dani Garcia, Nico Williams, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Gorka Guruzeta

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati

