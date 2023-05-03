ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming for AFC Club Playoff: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Coverage on TV and Online

ATK Mohun Bagan, in a bid to secure their spot in the AFC Cup for the third successive time, will be up against Hyderabad FC tonight. The AFC Club Playoff tie between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be played in Kozhikode, Kerala. The two Indian Super League (ISL) sides have already faced each other four times this season. ATK Mohun Bagan have defeated Hyderabad FC thrice out of their last 10 meetings. The Kolkata giants will now head into the contest after enduring a group-stage exit in this season’s Super Cup. The Mariners, however, had a brilliant campaign in the ISL. Juan Ferrando’s men defeated Bengaluru FC in the ISL final to clinch the title this time.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, faced a semi-final exit in the ISL after they were beaten by ATK Mohun Bagan. In the Super Cup, Hyderabad FC ended their campaign at the second spot of the group stage.

Advertisement

When will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, AFC Club Playoff match be played?

The AFC Club Playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC will be played on May 3, Wednesday.

Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, AFC Club Playoff match be played?

The AFC Club Playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

What time will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, AFC Club Playoff match start?

The AFC Club Playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How to live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, AFC Club Playoff match?

Advertisement

The AFC Club Playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, AFC Club Playoff match on TV?

The AFC Club Playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC?

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted starting line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Hyderabad FC predicted starting line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here