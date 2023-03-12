ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ISL 2022-23 Semi-final, March 13, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata 7:30 pm IST

The two best defences of this season’s Indian Super League- Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan- squared up in the first leg of the semi-final on Thursday, March 9. Hyderabad FC conceded the fewest goals- 16- in the league stage of the season this time. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, conceded just one more than Manolo Marquez’s men. So, the result was not quite surprising as the two giants shared honours in the first leg of the second semi-final.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now look to make full use of home advantage as they are set to host the defending champions in the return leg of the semi-final scheduled to be played on Monday. The reverse fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando will once again rely on his striker Dimitri Petratos to breach the best defensive side on Monday. The 30-year-old Australian striker has so far scored 10 goals in this season’s Indian Super League.

Ahead of the semi-final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, here is everything you need to know:

ATKMB vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC semi-final match.

ATKMB vs HFC Live Streaming

The semi-final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATKMB vs HFC Match Details

The second leg of the ATKMB vs HFC semi-final match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, March 13, at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Boumous

Vice-Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary

Strikers: Dimitri Petratos, Borja Herrera, Javier Silverio

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Silverio

