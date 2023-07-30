Atletico Madrid Beat Manchester City 2-1 in Pre-season Friendly

European champions Manchester City lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul in an intense and hard-fought friendly.

A deluge throughout the early evening left standing water in areas of the World Cup Stadium pitch, delaying the start of the game.

As the rain slowed, the surface drained and, following a pitch inspection, a kick-off 40 minutes after the original start time was agreed. By the start of the game, the pitch appeared in decent order with the ball rolling and bouncing as expected.

The two teams fielded starting lineups close to full strength, although Kevin De Bruyne, injured in the Champions League final, remained on the bench.

Memphis Depay gave Atletico the lead in the 66th minute, collecting a pass from Angel Correa on the edge of the area to fire past Stefan Ortega, from 20 yards, who had replaced Ederson in goal at halftime.

Yannick Carrasco added a second from the edge of the penalty area in the 74th minute.

City had beaten Bayern Munich in Japan on Wednesday but did not score until Ruben Dias pulled a goal back.

Serial goalscorer Erling Haaland played 55 minutes but could not find the net.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said he was satisfied with his side’s performance.

“We played with the tranquillity that characterises us," he said.