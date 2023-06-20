Baby Steps of Naupang League in Mizoram are Giant Strides for Indian Football

Football is no child’s play. The multitudes of millions flowing in the ecosystem rarely trickle down to the grassroots.

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang League in association with the Mizoram Football Association are just the baby steps that may result in Indian football’s giant strides.

The Naupang League was conducted across the four districts of Mizoram over seven months and saw a participation of over 160 teams with 1500+ boys and girls under the age group of U-7, U-9, U-11 and U-13.

The idea behind the Naupang League is creating a supply chain for the Indian national team explains Tetea Hmar, Honorary Secretary of the Mizoram Football Association.

Stressing on the sheer number of footballers in the recent past that have come from the NorthEast state, Tetea Hmar feels with better facilities and a ‘proper’ structure, more talent will find their feet in Indian football.

India’s up-and-coming star Lallianzuala Chhangte, who is from Lunglei, is a big example.

Isak Vanlalruatfela, who is from the same place of origin, was at the ground to watch over the proceedings during the final round of matches. The Mizoram native had to move out at a young age in search of play time and opportunities.

And he was pleasantly surprised at the standard of facilities and the quality of football on display.

“We didn’t even have match officials during our time," Isaac recalled his experience of youth football across the country.

What left an impression on the professional footballer is the fact that the young boys and girls of the Naupang League were getting to play more matches in the season than some of the star footballers in the country.

The League was hosted in a hybrid model in terms of the league structure. The Mizoram FA along with District FAs hosted the leagues in Lunglei and Kolasib, enabled by RFYC, while two Leagues in Aizawl and Champhai were operated by Reliance Foundation Young Champs.

The youngsters got to play 30 league games across the season, spanning months.

“This is so far the best model for football grassroots in India. We would like to replicate this in all the corners of India," said Tetea Hmar, who is also the Executive Committee Member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“Having said that, we need to kind of rely on other multinationals, other foundations. We need people who are willing to invest, we need more of such people coming into Indian football and investing in the grassroots."

The League was not only for the kids but a new learning opportunity for the coaches too, as 17 coaches got their E-License with a Coach Education and Development program.

The coaches then got to practice what they learned with sessions for the kids and had around 20 and 27, days respectively, in Aizawl and Champhai. What the players learned over the week in training, they would get to implement in matches that followed.

Leading from the front was Khiangte Lalrindika, who came back to the state after spending time in an International school in Punjab and put his A-License to good use. From organizing matchdays and being the liaison with local stakeholders and parents, coach Lalrindika donned many hats over the course of the tournament.