Barcelona Design Rosalia Kit In Collaboration With Spotify For El Clasico

In an effort to bring football and music together, Barcelona have joined hands with Spotify to design a special kit, which will carry the logo of Rosalia’s Motomami, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Grammy-winning album.

The Blaugrana will sport the memento jersey in their upcoming La Liga face-off against arch-rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona Femeni will also don the same kit in the next women’s El Clasico, scheduled for March 25. Rosalia became the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify last year with the streaming numbers increasing by 110 per cent year over year. The 30-year-old singer-composer was also the most-streamed female artist in the city of Barcelona.

Barcelona players have prepared a customised Spotify playlist that will help boost their confidence ahead of the much-anticipated El Clasico. The playlist will consist of motivational tracks. including some of Rosalia’s popular compositions like DESPECHA, Con Altura, BIZCOCHITO, LA FAMA and others. The playlist, titled “Barca Matchday", will also be accessible to fans on the music-listening platform.

Following the announcement, Rosalia dropped a few photographs of herself on Instagram, wearing the specially-designed Barcelona shirt with the “Motomami" emblem. Speaking about the Spanish club’s initiative, the singer-composer stated to For the Record, “It makes me very excited that such a big club like Barcelona will wear the shirt, and even more, in such important games."

Rosalia further explained the similarity between a football match and a musical concert, putting stress on the overwhelming emotions related to such kind of public events. According to her, one can witness the outcome of “concentrated human energy" in the crowd, who are “living that same moment, putting all their attention into an event."

Juli Guiu, the VP of Marketing for Barcelona, labelled the fresh Barca kit as “a wonderful surprise for the fans around the world," saying, “Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them." Marc Hazan from Spotify also believed the same and said about the collaboration, “We’re honoured to give up the Spotify space on the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate Rosalia. It’s a chance to continue the celebration of our unique partnership with FC Barcelona and to bring the worlds of football and music together."

Coming to the match, Barcelona will aim to get the better of Real Madrid in order to maintain their stronghold at the top of the La Liga table. A victory in their favour will see Xavi’s boys 12 points clear of Madrid, who are in second place with 56 points. The match is slated to be hosted at Barca’s home- Camp Nou on March 20.

