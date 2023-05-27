Barcelona, Real Madrid Clash Banned From Being Called 'El Clasico'; Fans Call La Liga 'A Circus'

One of the greatest rivalries in world football between Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly no longer be called El Clasico in the coming days. In regard to a new ruling by the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office, both La Liga giants will not be allowed to market their clashes by the term El Clasico, according to a report by the publication Relevo.

The ban was imposed after Real Madrid appealed to Spanish Patent and Trademark Office to acquire the trademark of the name. For a reason behind the decision, the governing body said that the name was quite similar to the brand that the Spanish league is using– “El Clasico." The office mandated that the name is already “well-renowned and sufficiently established," a Forbes report said.

The reports did not take much time to grab the eyeballs of football enthusiasts. They lashed out at La Liga as well as at the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office for taking up this bizarre decision to rename the iconic rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Fans went on to vent out their frustration on social media in an effort to catch the attention of the Spanish football federation.

Along with the El Clasico matter, a fan underlined the racist attacks that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr received during a La Liga clash against Valencia. The user also highlighted the Spanish league’s decision to scalp the “goal-line technology" from the next season.

A fan anticipated that the newly imposed ban will take a toll on both Barcelona and Real Madrid’s marketing campaigns. “Imagine both teams meeting in the UEFA Champions League final and commentators can’t even call it El Classico," the person added.

Another fan brought out a hilarious meme reference to explain his reaction after knowing the recent decisions of La Liga including the “El Classico" matter.

La Liga was labelled as “a circus" by a fan, who said, “We’ve heard they aren’t paying for goal-line technology next year, and they’re changing the name of El Clasico, and then make a completely wrong decision regarding racism."

Barcelona and Real Madrid have a period of one month to launch an appeal against the decision of the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office. But as per the present scenario, they must cease using the term “El Clasico" in any sort of promotional campaign. Considering the legacy of this rivalry and the brand value of the name, the clubs are likely to challenge the ruling.

The clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid has always been a game to watch. Both teams have faced off 253 times so far across all competitions. Madrid are keeping the upper hand in the head-to-head records with 101 victories to their name. Barcelona have emerged victorious on 100 occasions while the remaining 52 games could not find a winner.

Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer of this historic battle, netting 28 goals in total. Ex-Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list alongside another club legend Alfredo Di Stefano. They have struck the net 18 times against Barca.