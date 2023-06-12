Barcelona Rejects Swap-deal Offers for Franck Kessie: Report

Barcelona has reportedly turned down swap-deal offers from Inter Milan which involve selling their midfielder Franck Kessie. Milan seemed desperate to sign Kessie in this summer transfer window and were all set to release Denzel Dumfries or Joaquin Correa to acquire the service of the Ivorian star. According to a report by a Spanish news outlet, Sport, Barcelona are not keen to opt for a player-swap deal for Kessie. Instead, they will go for the cash-in option.

Advertisement

As per their current financial condition, Barcelona will need to release some of their players in a bid to sign any new faces during the summer transfer. With Kessie being one of those players that the Spanish giants want to get rid of, the club can orchestrate the sale of the 26-year-old before the end of June, the Sport report further said.

Franck Kessie has a long-time experience playing in the Serie A. He shifted his base to Barcelona last summer when the Spanish powerhouse signed him as a free agent from AC Milan. Kessie was one of the major midfielder prospects at that time, flourishing immensely during his spell with the Rossoneri. He made 223 appearances for Milan across all competitions and scored 37 goals while providing 16 assists.

But after coming to Barcelona, Kessie could not replicate his regular form. He was not a starter for Xavi as the Barca boss preferred to play with Sergio Busquets on the majority of the occasions. Kessie was able to play just 43 games in the Barcelona outfit this season, striking the net thrice and providing three assists in total. Although, he came off the bench in 27 matches. The departure of Busquets might become beneficial for Kessie in the coming season. But the Ivorian footballer is keen to make a move from Barcelona.